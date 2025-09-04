/Batters with most T20 runs, Pollard is second, check who tops the list

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 16:16 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 16:22 IST

From Kieron Pollard to Alex Hales, here's a look at the top five batters with the most runs in T20 cricket.

Chris Gayle - 14,562 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle - 14,562 runs

Former West Indies opener Chris Gayle tops the list of batters with the most runs in T20 cricket. In 463 matches, Gayle scored 14,562 runs at a strike rate of 144.75.

Kieron Pollard - 14,091 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kieron Pollard - 14,091 runs

Kieron Pollard, known for his power-hitting, features second on this list with 14.091 runs in 715 matches at a strike rate of 150.98. His tally also includes 65 half-centuries.

Alex Hales - 14,040 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: ILT20)

Alex Hales - 14,040 runs

Former England batting star Alex Hales is next on this list with 14,040 runs in 511 matches at a strike rate of 145.29. His tally also includes 89 half-centuries and seven centuries.

David Warner - 13,595 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

David Warner - 13,595 runs

With 13,595 runs in 424 T20 matches, former Australian great David Warner features fourth on this list. He is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket history.

Shoaib Malik - 13,571 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: PSL)

Shoaib Malik - 13,571 runs

A legend of the T20 format, Shoaib Malik enjoyed a stellar run during his illustrious T20 career. In 557 matches, Malik scored 13,571 runs at a strike rate of 127.24. His tally also includes 83 half-centuries.

