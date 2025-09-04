/Batters with most T20 runs, Pollard is second, check who tops the list

From Kieron Pollard to Alex Hales, here's a look at the top five batters with the most runs in T20 cricket.
Former West Indies opener Chris Gayle tops the list of batters with the most runs in T20 cricket. In 463 matches, Gayle scored 14,562 runs at a strike rate of 144.75.
Kieron Pollard, known for his power-hitting, features second on this list with 14.091 runs in 715 matches at a strike rate of 150.98. His tally also includes 65 half-centuries.
Former England batting star Alex Hales is next on this list with 14,040 runs in 511 matches at a strike rate of 145.29. His tally also includes 89 half-centuries and seven centuries.
With 13,595 runs in 424 T20 matches, former Australian great David Warner features fourth on this list. He is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket history.
A legend of the T20 format, Shoaib Malik enjoyed a stellar run during his illustrious T20 career. In 557 matches, Malik scored 13,571 runs at a strike rate of 127.24. His tally also includes 83 half-centuries.