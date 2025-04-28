Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

Kohli says 'you can't tee off from ball one in T20s' and these batters with Most Singles in IPL history prove he's right

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

The list of batters with most singles in IPL history includes some big hitters such as David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina along with Kohli, Rahane and Dhawan.

Default Avatar
Authored by: Prashant Talreja
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

The list of batters with most singles in IPL history includes some big hitters such as David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina along with Kohli, Rahane and Dhawan.

Prashant Talreja profile image
by Prashant Talreja
by Prashant Talreja
Photograph: (AFP)
Photograph: (AFP)
Kohli helps RCB win record six away win in IPL 2025
Kohli helps RCB win record six away win in IPL 2025
1/7

"You can't just come out and tee off from ball one. You need to have professionalism, to read the situation and try and get into a position where you can start dominating the bowlers," said Kohli after RCB beat DC on Sunday (Apr 28). These six batters, including Kohli, show that you can be a match winner even while taking singles and take your team home. Have a look:

Kohli
2/7

Virat Kohli

The RCB batter has scored 2,748 runs in singles out his 8,447 IPL runs - the most in tournament history. Kohli is known for taking the game deep and the stats clearly support the fact.

Dhawan
3/7

Shikhar Dhawan

The left-hand batter, who has now retired from the IPL, scored 2,102 runs in singles out of his 6,769 runs - the second most in the tournament history.

Advertisment
Rohit
4/7

Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper has 2,048 singles to his name in the IPL out of his 6,868 runs - the third most in league history. He's only the third batter behind Kohli and Dhawan to score 2K singles in the T20 league.

Raina
5/7

Suresh Raina

An IPL legend, Raina has 1,708 runs in singles out of his 5,528 runs in the league. Know for his penchant for hitting boundaries, Raina surely is a surprise name in the list.

Warner
6/7

David Warner

The explosive Aussie opener also finds a place in the list with 1,680 singles out of his 6,565 IPL runs. Know for attacking the bowlers from ball one, Warner clearly knew how to rotate strike as well.

Advertisment
Rahane
7/7

Ajinkya Rahane

The veteran India batter has 1,598 singles out of his 4,913 IPL runs - always known as a batter capable to rotate strike and get the game going, no wonder Rahane is among the top players in this list.

IPL
Prashant Talreja profile image
by Prashant Talreja
by Prashant Talreja
Advertisment
Subscribe