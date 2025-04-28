Kohli says 'you can't tee off from ball one in T20s' and these batters with Most Singles in IPL history prove he's right

Kohli helps RCB win record six away win in IPL 2025 Source: AFP

1 /7

"You can't just come out and tee off from ball one. You need to have professionalism, to read the situation and try and get into a position where you can start dominating the bowlers," said Kohli after RCB beat DC on Sunday (Apr 28). These six batters, including Kohli, show that you can be a match winner even while taking singles and take your team home. Have a look: