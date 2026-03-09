/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026

From Sahibzada Farhan to Tim Seifert, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026. This list also includes Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Finn Allen
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan tops the list of batters with the most runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. In seven matches, Farhan has scored 383 runs at an average of 76.60 and an impressive strike rate of 160.25. His tally also includes two centuries.
New Zealand’s Tim Seifert is second on the list with 326 runs in nine T20 World Cup 2026 matches. He boasts a strong average of 46.57 and a brilliant strike rate of 166.32, including four half-centuries.
Sanju Samson, known for his explosive batting, is third on this list. In T20 World Cup 2026, Samson has played five matches and scored 321 runs at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37. His tally also includes three half-centuries.
India’s star opener Ishan Kishan ranks fourth with 317 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.22 and an explosive strike rate of 193.29. His tally also includes three fifties, with a highest score of 77.
New Zealand's Finn Allen is fifth with 298 runs in nine matches at an average of 49.66. His tally also includes a century and one half-century, with a best score of 100 not out.