/6 batters with fastest triple centuries in Tests, check who tops list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 01, 2025, 16:49 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 16:49 IST

From Matthew Hayden to Karun Nair, here's a look at the top six batters with the fastest triple century in Test cricket. 

Virender Sehwag (IND) - 278 balls vs South Africa, Chennai, 2008
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Virender Sehwag (IND) - 278 balls vs South Africa, Chennai, 2008

Former Indian batter, Virender Sehwag, holds the record for the fastest triple century in Test cricket history. He scored 300 runs in just 278 balls against South Africa in Chennai in 2008. He ended up making 319 runs from 304 balls at a strike rate of 104.93, hitting 42 fours and five sixes.

Wiaan Mulder (SA) - 297 balls vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, 2025
2 / 6
(Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket)

Wiaan Mulder (SA) - 297 balls vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, 2025

Wiaan Mulder recently (July 7) became the first player to score a triple century on his Test captaincy debut. Mulder took 297 balls to reach his 300, making it the second-fastest triple century in Test cricket history and the quickest by a South African. He ended up making an unbeaten 367 runs from 334 balls against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Harry Brook (ENG) - 310 balls vs Pakistan, Multan, 2024
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Harry Brook (ENG) - 310 balls vs Pakistan, Multan, 2024

England’s Harry Brook scored his first triple hundred in just 310 balls against Pakistan in Multan in 2024. He played a brilliant knock, sharing a 454-run partnership with Joe Root. Brook ended his innings with 317 runs from 322 balls, hitting 29 fours and three sixes.

Matthew Hayden (AUS) - 362 balls vs Zimbabwe, Perth, 2003
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Matthew Hayden (AUS) - 362 balls vs Zimbabwe, Perth, 2003

Ex-Australia opener Matthew Hayden scored 380 against Zimbabwe in Perth in 2003, which remains the second-highest individual score in Test history. He reached his triple century in 362 balls, scoring 380 off 437 balls with 38 fours and 11 sixes.

Virender Sehwag (IND) - 364 balls vs Pakistan, Multan, 2004
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Virender Sehwag (IND) - 364 balls vs Pakistan, Multan, 2004

Virender Sehwag was the first Indian to score two Test triple centuries in Test cricket, with his first coming against Pakistan in Multan in 2004. He took 364 balls to reach 300 and finished on 309 runs from 375 balls, hitting 39 fours and six sixes.

Karun Nair (IND) - 381 balls vs England, Chennai, 2016
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Karun Nair (IND) - 381 balls vs England, Chennai, 2016

Karun Nair is only the second Indian batter to hit a triple century in Test cricket. He scored an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai in 2016. He took 381 balls to score his triple century and hit 32 fours and four sixes in his innings.

