Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman is being tipped as the favourite to succeed Quique Setien at Barcelona. A out and out legend of Barcelona, Koeman has been a vital cog in the Netherlands' transformation in international football. He even was a popular figure at Southampton. While he didn't have the best of time at Everton, he is known for his ability to help clubs/teams rebuild from a dire state. Can Koeman be the answer for Barcelona's woes?

(Photograph:AFP)