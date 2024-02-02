Barcelona drought: Emergency declared in Catalonia region

Feb 02, 2024

Spain's second largest city Barcelona and the surrounding region of Catalonia are facing worst drought in centuries. A drought emergency has now been announced. This means that stricter water restrictions may come in to force.

Reservoirs dry up

The water emergency has been announced after reservoirs in the region fell below 16 per cent of their full capacity.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Stricter rules to affect six million people

The stricter water-saving measures will apply six million people in the region.

(Photograph: Reuters )

'Worst drought in last century'

"Catalonia is suffering the worst drought in the last century," said Catalonia's regional government chief Pere Aragones."We have never faced such a long and intense drought since rainfall records began."

(Photograph: AFP )

Old structures emerge

Water-levels in some reservoirs have gone so low that old submerged structures like bridge, churches have resurfaced.



(Photograph: Reuters )

'No swimming'

The fresh measures may mean that swimming pools will not be able to use water as reservoirs struggle to maintain water levels.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Great challenges

The situation is feared to get worse.

(Photograph: Reuters )