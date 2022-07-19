Barbiecore: Stars who channelled their inner Barbie for the new fashion trend

Barbiecore is the latest and hottest fashion trend. From the runway to the red carpet to social media, everybody is piled up in bright, electrifying pink. With linen pants, bucket hats, and bold-solid colours, stars are stepping out in striking all-hot pink ensembles. The bright pink colour is associated with the iconic doll that was created by Ruth Handler, who co-founded the company Mattel Toy.

Ever since images of Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie were released from the sets of her upcoming live-action movie 'Barbie', the Barbiecore aesthetic is gaining popularity with Hollywood A-listers. Dressing like Barbie could be a lot of fun and a mood-booster. Let's have a look at some celebrities who have embraced the trend and vibrant hues.

