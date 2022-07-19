Barbiecore: Stars who channelled their inner Barbie for the new fashion trend

Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 07:59 PM(IST)

Barbiecore is the latest and hottest fashion trend. From the runway to the red carpet to social media, everybody is piled up in bright, electrifying pink. With linen pants, bucket hats, and bold-solid colours, stars are stepping out in striking all-hot pink ensembles. The bright pink colour is associated with the iconic doll that was created by Ruth Handler, who co-founded the company Mattel Toy. 

Ever since images of Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie were released from the sets of her upcoming live-action movie 'Barbie', the Barbiecore aesthetic is gaining popularity with Hollywood A-listers. Dressing like Barbie could be a lot of fun and a mood-booster. Let's have a look at some celebrities who have embraced the trend and vibrant hues. 
 

Zendaya 

The 'Spiderman' star’s all-pink suit look for the Valentino fall/winter 2022 Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week drew comparisons to Barbie. Her monochrome ensemble, a fuschia pink blazer and pants, adorned with floral appliques, made quite an eye-popping fashion statement. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Harry Styles

The 28-year-old English songwriter and singer has made strikingly dramatic fashion statements on several occasions. Earlier this year, Harry was donned in head-to-toe pink at Coachella. The singer wore metallic pink trousers with a remarkable feather overcoat. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Reese Witherspoon

Most people credit the actress with popularising the Barbiecore aesthetic when she portrayed Elle Woods in 'Legally Blonde,' who has an inexplicable fondness for pink. Reese's character in the movie wears shades of pink all the time. It looks like the actor is now taking outfit cues from her film character and adding some pink to her wardrobe. She was recently seen in a hot pink, sleeveless knee-length dress at the premiere of her upcoming film, 'Where The Crawdads Sing'.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Anne Hathaway

The star who attended the Valentino Haute Couture channelled her inner Barbie in a hot pink shirt dress. The dress was embellished with sequins, which she paired with a pink purse and pink coloured platform heels. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Kacey Musgraves

The American country singer and six-time Grammy winner entered the 2019 Met Gala dressed like a complete Barbie doll in a hot-pink convertible. She was amongst the first stars to take up the Barbiecore trend. She donned a big blonde wig and a hairdryer clutch to recreate the iconic doll look. Her outfit featured oversized zipper pulls, which added a lot of drama to her look. Kacey’s Met Gala look garnered all the right attention, leading to her modelling a doll after her outfit. Mattel sold the limited edition model for $75.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Lana Condor 

Condor arrived at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet entirely in the Barbiecore aesthetic. She paired her fuchsia-shade shiny costume from Valentino's fall 2022 collection with a bandeau bra top and high-waisted shorts with tights. Her attire featured a structured jacket, a pink top-handle bag, which she styled with dangly diamond earrings and her hair tied up in a high ponytail. Her huge platform built-in pink heels were the highlight of her entire look. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Billy Porter 

The 52-year-old actor always takes his fashion game a step ahead. Porter, who was also the presenter for this year’s Grammys, wore a head-to-toe bright, hot pink Valentino ensemble, taking the Barbicore trend to another level. Billy’s pink trousers featured a sheer pink ruffled shirt that trailed below his knees and completed the look with matching fuchsia pink opera gloves. His dramatic dark purple lipstick and a crystal-embellished clutch made for a stunning appearance.

(Photograph:Others)

