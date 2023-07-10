Barbie world premiere: All the stars spotted at the pink carpet

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

Barbie world premiere was a stunning affair! Some of the biggest stars from showbiz arrived at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday in their best Barbie-inspired outfits to grab eyeballs on the pink carpet. From fuchsia pink gowns and hot pink suits to extravagant colourful ensembles, Sunday's big premiere saw celebs flaunting some truly memorable looks. Check them out below!

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling

Margot Robbie wore a life-sized replica of the "Solo In The Spotlight" Barbie from 1960 while Ryan Gosling looked dapper in a pastel Gucci suit.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa wore a custom crystal mesh slip dress and rocket mules by Bottega Veneta for the event.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Billie Eilish

Giving her Barbie uniform a Y2K pop punk spin, Billie Eilish walked the pink carpet in an oversized pink button-up, baggy shorts and matching pink tie.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron is looking every bit gorgeous in this black-and-baby pink ensemble.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Gal Gadot

The actress looked stunning in a brown sleeveless dress featuring white vertical pinstripe. For her hairdo, she picked a sleek middle part along with a ponytail.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj wore a purple ensemble for Barbie's world premiere. Her form-fitted lavender dress featured a wrap skirt that was secured with a black leather belt.

(Photograph: Instagram )