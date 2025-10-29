/Barbie to Wednesday: 7 iconic Halloween costume ideas 2025 inspired by movies and shows

Are you still looking for a perfect costume for Halloween 2025? Barbie, Wednesday, and more, here are seven ideas inspired by classic characters from movies and series.
Celebrated on October 31, Halloween 2025 is finally here, and there are just a couple of days left to give your festive costumes the final touch. But, if you are still not sure about what to wear while "trick or treat" this year, here are some iconic costume ideas inspired by iconic characters from movies and shows. From cute and fancy Barbie to creepy and elaborate Wednesday Addams, there is something for everyone here.
If you want something cute yet easy, Hawkins' fiercest telekinetic teen, Eleven's attire, is the best option for you. Slip into a pink or blue dress, add a jacket, and wear white sneakers with striped tube socks. You can also carry a small box of "Eggo waffles" for the final touch.
Her attire clearly screams colourful and iconic. Combine red and blue or red and black clothes, tie your hair in pigtails, and pale face makeup. You can also use temporary spray or ribbons to colour each side. Do carry a toy bat before leaving the house.
If pink is your colour, then go for Margot Robbie’s Barbie look. Dress elegantly in bold pink with spot-on make-up and level up your Halloween game. You can choose from Cowgirl Barbie, Mermaid Barbie, or Weird Barbie and stand out in your group.
Who doesn't love Wednesday Addams? Dressed in all black, she gathers attention everywhere. So, this Halloween, why not transform into the queen of deadpan and celebrate the day? All you need is a black dress or a black sweater and skirt combo. Add a white collared shirt, black lipstick, and two sleek pigtails. Do not forget to carry a worn-out doll along with a soul-draining stare.
If chaos is your theme this Halloween, go for the Joker look. Put on a purple or green blazer and smear pale face makeup. Make sure to paint dark circles and exaggerate a red smile dragged toward the cheeks. Messy hair works for the look, and you can also get a playing card or fake tattoo seals.
This is one of the most popular costumes for Halloween. Though a little elaborate, it is worth it every bit. Start with an oversized white shirt, a vest, and dark pants. Add a bandana under your hair, braid some parts of it, and carry smoky eyes and bronzed skin. For a mustache, you can either draw it on your face or wear a fake one. Adding a toy sword and a compass is perfect for the finishing touch.
If you are a fan of the classic look of Marty McFly, then why not dress like him for Halloween? Minimal and sleek, this '80s costume will surely make you stand out among others. Just wear a red puffer vest, denim jacket or shirt, graphic tee, jeans, white sneakers, and done. You can also carry a skateboard or hoverboard to finish the look.