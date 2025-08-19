Biological weapons are the oldest weapon of mass destruction. The famous story of the British giving a blanket to the native American tribes, which was infested with smallpox, was the earliest known use of a biological weapon. The native americans had no immunity against the disease. In 1492, the native american population was 72 million. In 1800, it was reduced to 600000. According to historians, 90 per cent of the native americans died from diseases like measles, smallpox or flu. In 1343, during the Siege of Caffa, the Mongols tossed dead bodies on the city walls to spread diseases. The use of biological weapons was banned in 1972 under the Biological Weapons Conventions, which prohibit the development, production, and stockpiling of biological weapons.