/Banned, cursed, and worn by kings! The shocking true history of red lipsticks

In the 21st century, red lipstick remains both timeless and transformative. Worn by celebrities of all genders, marketed by brands to everyone and celebrated across cultures, it is no longer just about fashion. Its long, complex journey from ritual and rebellion to everyday elegance stands as proof that even the smallest gestures can carry the weight of history. From scandal to self-expression, the story of red lipstick is a testament to human creativity, resilience and the enduring power of choice.



