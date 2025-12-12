/Bankruptcy risk? Why Bangladesh’s Eurofighter Typhoon deal could become a financial time bomb

The sheer scale of the financial risk is highlighted by the alternative deal that the government rejected. China offered approximately 20 J-10C jets for $2.2 billion, which would have provided a larger fleet for significantly less money. By choosing the Eurofighter instead, Bangladesh is paying a premium of roughly 50% per aircraft. This decision indicates that Dhaka is effectively buying "diplomatic insurance" against China, but it is doing so at a price that maximises its financial exposure.