Bangladesh: South Asia's premier travel destination

Once the pandemic restrictions are eased, where would you like to go? Bangladesh is a good option. The South Asian nation, which is celebrating its 50th year of Independence, is considered a premier travel destination in South Asia.

World Bank has described it the "least touristy" spot, implying you can navigate the country without bumping into hordes of tourists. The country, which offers some stunning views and variety in terms of destinations, remains largely untapped in terms of tourism.

If you’re looking for beauty and tranquility, consider the following destinations in Bangladesh: