Bangladesh kickstarts golden jubilee celebrations of country's independence

The high-profile celebrations to be held from March 17 to 27 mark the country's independence from Pakistan after the 1971 Liberation War.

Bangladesh Golden jubilee celebrations

Bangladesh on Wednesday began the 10-day golden jubilee celebrations of the country's independence from Pakistan along with the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are to join the celebrations under separate schedules amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Several other world leaders and dignitaries have sent video messages to mark the golden jubilee celebrations.

(Photograph:AFP)