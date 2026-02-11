/Bangladesh general election 2026: July National Charter and other key agendas

The 2026 Bangladesh General Election will take place on February 12, 2026, the first since the 2024 ouster of Sheikh Hasina. The election is unique because a national referendum on the "July National Charter," a blueprint for deep constitutional reform, is being held alongside it. An interim government led by Muhammad Yunus was formed after Hasina fled. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami are the two main contenders in the 2026 elections.