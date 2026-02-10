/Bangladesh Elections: Is Beijing set to strengthen its grip as India loses influence in Dhaka?

China has also been Bangladesh’s largest trading partner for over a decade, with annual bilateral trade around $18 billion, nearly 95 per cent of which comprises Chinese imports. Since Hasina’s departure, Chinese companies have invested hundreds of millions of dollars across infrastructure and industrial projects, while Indian investment has slowed. Analysts note that despite Beijing’s expanding influence, Bangladesh cannot afford to neglect ties with India, which remains vital for trade, transit, and regional security. As a result, Dhaka is expected to pursue a pragmatic balance, thus strengthening economic engagement with China while maintaining essential cooperation with India.

