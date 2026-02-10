/Bangladesh Elections: Could Jamaat-e-Islami’s rise push Dhaka closer to Pakistan and the Muslim world?

Jamaat-e-Islami has expanded its outreach to younger voters and socially conservative constituencies as part of its political repositioning. Analysts note that the party has relied on grassroots networks, religious platforms and community mobilisation to rebuild support. It has also attempted to broaden its appeal by nominating a Hindu candidate, Krishna Nandi, and aligning with a Gen-Z-led political group named National Citizen Party. In recent outreach efforts, the party has sought to engage minority communities, including Hindus, while emphasising themes such as governance reform, anti-corruption measures and Islamic values, which resonate with sections of the electorate amid economic and political uncertainty.

