/Bangladesh elections: Can the 8% Hindu vote swing power amid growing fears for their safety?

Bangladesh’s Hindu community, the country’s largest religious minority, is emerging as a significant factor in the upcoming national elections. Hindus make up roughly 8 per cent of Bangladesh’s population of 170 million, according to government and census estimates cited in multiple reports. Historically, the community has largely supported the Awami League, which positioned itself as a secular counterweight to Islamist forces. With political realignments and the absence or weakening of traditional alliances in this election cycle, the voting preferences and turnout of Hindu voters are being closely watched.