/Bangladesh elections and Yunus' 'referendum' on Feb 12: Why he wants a ‘yes’ vote, what critics fear?

Critics said that via the referendum, Yunus is attempting to legitimise his regime as it makes it obligatory for the next government to implement the charter. Several legal experts also questioned the legitimacy of the referendum itself. "Most of the decisions taken in the July Charter, including those in the gazette, are contrary to the current Constitution," said Swadhin Malik, a leading jurist quoted by PTI. He said that since the Constitution was still in force, the President cannot legally sign this gazette, while it could have been acceptable if the Constitution had been annulled or suspended under martial law. "Since neither has happened, everything should proceed according to the existing Constitution," Malik said.