Bangladesh votes in the first election post the July 2024 uprising that toppled the Awami League government and led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in exile.
On Thursday (Feb 12) marks a historic day for Bangladesh as the country votes in its first elections after the July 2024 national uprising. The voter overall voter turnout stood at 32.88% across 32,789 polling booths until noon. This time around the country is casting a dual ballot, one to choose a candidate and another to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for the July charter. A document with proposed changes in governance and more.
In a significant move to ensure inclusion of all Bangladeshi, even those living outside their home, the Election Commission has launched the ‘Postal Vote BD’. Over 127 million voters will use a two-ballot system: white ballot for choosing the MP and pink ballot for the July charter.
The former ruling party, the Awami League, has been kept out of the current elections after the uprising in 2024. On May 10, 2025, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus officially banned all its political activities. The party has been banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009. Following this, the Election Commission formally suspended its registration.
On November 17 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death. The decision comes after finding Hasina guilty of “crimes against humanity”. The tribunal noted that she ordered killings and also mentioned that she incited violence during the uprising in the country in 2024. She fled the country and reportedly stays in Indian capital New Delhi ever since. As the verdict was out, interim leader Muhammad Yunus welcomed the death penalty for Hasina ruled by the tribunal. He said “no one is above the law” and the ruling “recognises suffering” of the students killed during the protests in 2024. He noted, that as many as 1,400 lives were lost.
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party leader Shafiqur Rahman seen waving at the media after casting his vote at a polling station during Bangladesh's general election in Dhaka.