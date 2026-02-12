On November 17 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death. The decision comes after finding Hasina guilty of “crimes against humanity”. The tribunal noted that she ordered killings and also mentioned that she incited violence during the uprising in the country in 2024. She fled the country and reportedly stays in Indian capital New Delhi ever since. As the verdict was out, interim leader Muhammad Yunus welcomed the death penalty for Hasina ruled by the tribunal. He said “no one is above the law” and the ruling “recognises suffering” of the students killed during the protests in 2024. He noted, that as many as 1,400 lives were lost.