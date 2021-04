The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards took place on Sunday in London. The night big winner 'Nomadland’ swept the BAFTA 2021 Awards bagging four categories including best film, best actress and best director.

From Chloe Zhao, who made history to Sir Anthony Hopkins, who becomes the oldest ever male winner of the prestigious award, at the age of 83, let's take a look at the major wins.