BAFTA 2020: Meet the Best Film nominees

From '1917' to 'Parasite', these films have been making a buzz ever since the awards season kickstarted with Golden Globes 2020. The same combination has again made it to the BAFTA 2020 Best Film list, Check out the full list here:

1917

'1917' recently had bagged two Golden Globes for the Best Film and the Best Director. Sam Mendes epic war film takes you back to World War I and tells the story of two young British soldiers who were given a mission to deliver a message. The movie had received positive reviews from critics as well as by the audience. Sam's directorial has received nine nominations, at the 73rd BAFTA 2020.

(Photograph:Twitter)