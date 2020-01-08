BAFTA 2020: Meet the Best Film nominees

From '1917' to 'Parasite', these films have been making a buzz ever since the awards season kickstarted with Golden Globes 2020. The same combination has again made it to the BAFTA 2020 Best Film list, Check out the full list here:
'1917' recently had bagged two Golden Globes for the Best Film and the Best Director. Sam Mendes epic war film takes you back to World War I and tells the story of two young British soldiers who were given a mission to deliver a message. The movie had received positive reviews from critics as well as by the audience. Sam's directorial has received nine nominations, at the 73rd BAFTA 2020.
Martin Scorsese's gangster drama, 'The Irishman' follows Frank Sheeran as he recalls his past years' working for the crime family and his involvement with his good friend Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance in 1975. The crime-thriller received widespread critical acclaim, with particular praise for Scorsese's direction and the performances of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. The film received numerous accolades and nominations, this time movie has been nominated in BAFTA 2020 under nine categories.
2019 psychological thriller movie 'Joker' follows the story of a man named Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian and a clown. It tells how society transforms him as a villain. Tod Phillips' dictatorial has made a movie and has given a character that will be remembered in the world's cinema history. Joker has been nominated in 11 categories at BAFTA 2020.
Quentin Tarantino comedy-drama 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' tells the journey of changing fill industry and reaching Hollowood to its Golden age. The star-studded cast, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, Luke Perry takes the movie to another level. The movie has been one of the top ten films of 2019 by Time magazine, and winner of three Golden Globe Awards and has made its name in ten categories at BAFTA 2020.
'Parasite' has created a major buzz in the awards season. The South Korean drama and best foreign language film winner at Golden Globes. Bong Joon-ho directorial tells the story of a poor family scheming to become the employees of a much wealthier family. It is the first South Korean Drama to win the Palme d'Or, at Cannes Film Festival and is also big nominee with ten nominations at BAFTA 2020.
