Deep Water

Streaming on: Amazon Prime



Ben Affleck and And Da Armas erotic drama 'Deep Water' marks Oscar-nominated 'Fatal Attraction' director Adrian Lyne’s first film since 'Unfaithful' in 2002. The movie is based on a 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith, which shows Affleck and de Armas as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple who are staying together in a loveless marriege. Later, the husband allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce and becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.

(Photograph:Twitter)