A major European conflict
Baba Vanga foretold devastating war in a future Europe which would greatly affect its populace. In fact, the destiny of those nations involved in this major controversy is vague.
Global Economic Collapse
Not only war is being predicted, but also an economic collapse the world over is prophesied for 2025. At this upcoming date, predictions state of system breakdowns, which include nations into financial chaos. The view derives from current tensions in international trade.
Shattering Earthquakes
According to Baba Vanga, there will be "shattering earthquakes" in 2025. Recent devastation by earthquake, mostly in Myanmar on March 2025, has made many people convinced that this prophecy is beginning to happen.
Beginning humanity-downfall
Some interpretations of her predictions view that 2025 will be the year marking the inception of a decline for humanity, potentially associated with the predicted war and economic difficulties. Globally, it is said to end around 5079.
Consequences of Climate Change
In the years to come, Baba Vanga predicted also havoc or severe climate disaster in 2025, echoed by the navigating of the north and south polar ice caps and, of course, the rise in sea levels.
Alien contact
Vanga warned: "Humanity will make contact with extraterrestrial life, possibly leading to a global crisis or apocalypse."
Medical Breakthrough
She anticipated groundbreaking progress in medical science by 2025. Her prophecies included advancements such as the development of artificial organs in laboratories and innovative cures for diseases like cancer.