/'44 hours in a cockpit with no room to stand': What two B-2 pilots actually do on the world's longest combat mission

Pilots who have completed 44-hour missions describe the landing as surreal. The body has been sitting in the same position, in the same controlled environment, for nearly two days. The legs do not work properly for the first few minutes after climbing out. The transition from the mission — which demanded total focus — to standing on a Missouri tarmac at dawn or dusk is described as abrupt and disorienting. Debrief follows immediately. Sleep comes later. The next mission will come when the aircraft is ready, and the crew has recovered. Which, in the B-2 world, is usually sooner than anyone would prefer.