/Every B-2 bomber is named after a US state! Here is why

Each of the 21 B-2 Spirits ever built was assigned a name: Spirit of Missouri, Spirit of California, Spirit of Texas — one for each of the 50 states, with the naming stopped at 21 when Congress cut the programme. Every naming was a ceremony.
The B-2 naming tradition began with the first aircraft delivered to the Air Force: the Spirit of Missouri, named for the state where Whiteman Air Force Base is located. Subsequent aircraft were named after states in roughly the order of their delivery, with each name chosen to reflect a geographical and symbolic connection to the aircraft's service. The names follow a consistent format — Spirit of [State] — that connects each individual aircraft to the broader national identity the fleet represents. By the time the 21st and final aircraft was delivered in 2000, names from the Spirit of Missouri to the Spirit of Louisiana had been assigned.
Each B-2 naming is a formal ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, attended by Air Force leadership, the aircraft's first crew, representatives of the state being honoured, and Northrop Grumman personnel from the manufacturing programme. The ceremony involves the formal unveiling of the name on the aircraft's nose gear door — the location where each B-2 carries its name, painted in small letters visible up close but not from a distance. State governors and senators have attended ceremonies for aircraft named after their states. The ceremonies are modest by public standards but carry significant meaning for the communities involved.
B-2 pilots and maintenance crews develop strong connections to specific aircraft over the course of their assignments at Whiteman. With only 20 aircraft in the fleet, every person in the B-2 community flies and works on specific aircraft repeatedly across their tour. The name becomes part of how crews refer to a specific airframe — not by its tail number, which changes with modifications, but by its state name. Former B-2 personnel consistently describe the aircraft by name in interviews and memoirs, the same way sailors name ships or racing drivers name cars.
The Spirit of Kansas was the 13th B-2 delivered, accepted by the Air Force in 1999. Its naming ceremony followed the standard format. Over its nine years of service, it flew training missions, participated in exercises, and accumulated flight hours alongside its sister aircraft at Whiteman. On February 23 2008, it was preparing to depart Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on a training mission. It crashed on takeoff due to moisture in the air data system sensors. Both pilots ejected safely. The aircraft was completely destroyed by the post-crash fire. The Spirit of Kansas was gone.
When the Spirit of Kansas was destroyed, the US Air Force did not transfer the name to another aircraft or retire it with formal ceremony. The name simply ceased to exist in active service — there was no Spirit of Kansas, because there was no longer an aircraft to carry it. The Air Force has not indicated that it would reuse the name on a B-21 Raider or any future aircraft. In military aviation tradition, the name of a lost aircraft is typically retired rather than reused — a practice that parallels the Navy's tradition of retiring ship names lost in battle. Kansas, as a state, has no B-2 Spirit bearing its name.
The original B-2 programme was planned for 132 aircraft — enough to name one after every state in the Union and still have aircraft to spare. When Congress cut the programme to 21, 29 states were left without a Spirit bearing their name. The aircraft that would have been the Spirit of Alaska, the Spirit of Ohio, the Spirit of New York were never built. The naming convention that began with Missouri ended at Louisiana, a consequence of the same Congressional decision that concentrated $2.1 billion of development cost into each of the 21 aircraft that were funded.
The B-21 Raider programme has its own naming tradition in development. The first B-21 was named Cerberus — a departure from the state-naming convention of the B-2. Whether the B-21 fleet will adopt state names or establish its own tradition has not been confirmed. What is certain is that when the B-2 fleet eventually retires in the 2030s, its 20 surviving names — from Spirit of Missouri to Spirit of Louisiana, minus the Spirit of Kansas — will pass into history along with the aircraft that carried them.