/Every B-2 bomber is named after a US state! Here is why

When the Spirit of Kansas was destroyed, the US Air Force did not transfer the name to another aircraft or retire it with formal ceremony. The name simply ceased to exist in active service — there was no Spirit of Kansas, because there was no longer an aircraft to carry it. The Air Force has not indicated that it would reuse the name on a B-21 Raider or any future aircraft. In military aviation tradition, the name of a lost aircraft is typically retired rather than reused — a practice that parallels the Navy's tradition of retiring ship names lost in battle. Kansas, as a state, has no B-2 Spirit bearing its name.