/B-2 has a classified radar that can see through clouds, darkness and walls! Here is what little the public actually knows

The B-2's stealth makes it undetectable. Its radar makes it omniscient over the target area. The combination — an aircraft that cannot be seen, carrying a sensor that can see everything — is the operational concept that makes the B-2 uniquely valuable. A stealthy aircraft with poor sensors would be limited to pre-planned strikes on fixed targets. The APQ-181 allows the B-2 to adapt in real time, hunt mobile targets, assess battle damage, and operate effectively in environments where the target situation has changed since takeoff. The radar is not a support system for the stealth. The two capabilities are equally essential to the mission.