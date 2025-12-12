/B-52 bomber secrets: Range, payload, and upgrades that keep it relevant today

The aircraft is powered by eight Pratt & Whitney TF33‑P‑3/103 turbofan engines, each of which produces up to 17,000 pounds of thrust. This illustrates how the B‑52 combines power with endurance. It has a wingspan of 185 feet and a crew of five personnel, including aircraft commander, pilot, radar navigator, navigator and electronic warfare officer. According to Boeing’s published specifications, the aircraft operates at speeds up to about 650 mph and is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes up to 50,000 feet (15,166.6 meters).

