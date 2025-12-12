/B-52 bomber: How a 1950s aircraft became one of the longest-serving military planes in history

The B-52 first flew on 15 April 1952 and entered service in 1955. According to the official website of the US Strategic Command, June 29, 2025 marked the 70th anniversary of the first operational B-52 delivered to the 93rd Bomb Wing at Castle Air Force Base in California. It was designed as a high-altitude intercontinental nuclear bomber capable of reaching deep into Soviet territory, and also emerged from the early Cold War as a cornerstone of strategic deterrence.