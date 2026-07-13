/B-2's ghost mode vs B-52's massive power: Which bomber could hit Iran harder?

The B-2 Spirit's stealth and 30,000-pound bunker busters with the B-52's massive 70,000-pound payload. Discover how these bombers would strike Iran. The B-2 Spirit uses stealth to drop 30,000-pound bunker busters on deeply buried nuclear sites, while the B-52 launches massive 70,000-pound payloads of standoff weapons. Together, they offer a devastating combination of precision and volume.
The United States Air Force relies on two radically different strategic bombers to project global power. The modern B-2 Spirit relies on ultimate stealth, while the vintage B-52 Stratofortress depends on sheer, overwhelming firepower.
When striking deeply buried Iranian nuclear facilities like Fordow, the military uses the 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator. Due to the weapon's extreme size and weight, the B-2 Spirit is currently the only operational aircraft capable of deploying this massive bunker buster.
To successfully drop the GBU-57, a bomber must fly directly over heavily defended, hostile territory. The USD 2.1 billion B-2 utilises its radar-evading 'ghost mode' to slip past advanced Iranian surface-to-air missile systems completely undetected.
While the B-52 cannot carry the massive GBU-57, it acts as the ultimate flying arsenal. The Cold War-era giant boasts a staggering 70,000-pound payload capacity, allowing it to drop a massive volume of conventional and precision-guided munitions.
Because the vintage B-52 lacks stealth technology, flying directly over contested Iranian airspace is highly dangerous. Instead, it relies on launching heavy, long-range cruise missiles from safe, uncontested international skies to destroy enemy radar sites.
These distinct structural designs dictate their respective combat roles. The stealthy B-2 conducts the critical first strikes against the most heavily fortified targets, while the B-52 executes relentless follow-on attacks once enemy air defences are neutralised.
Neither aircraft can replace the other during a major offensive. The B-2 cracks the deepest underground bunkers that the B-52 cannot reach, while the B-52 delivers an unmatched volume of firepower that the stealth bomber simply cannot carry.