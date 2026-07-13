/B-2's ghost mode vs B-52's massive power: Which bomber could hit Iran harder?

The B-2 Spirit's stealth and 30,000-pound bunker busters with the B-52's massive 70,000-pound payload. Discover how these bombers would strike Iran. The B-2 Spirit uses stealth to drop 30,000-pound bunker busters on deeply buried nuclear sites, while the B-52 launches massive 70,000-pound payloads of standoff weapons. Together, they offer a devastating combination of precision and volume.