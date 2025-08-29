/B-2’s Bomber's biggest weakness isn’t enemy missiles, it’s maintenance! Here's why

The irony of the B-2 Spirit is that the very technology that makes it almost invincible in the sky is also what makes it fragile on the ground. It can penetrate any enemy defence, yet it can’t survive a few hours without human care. As the U.S. Air Force prepares to shift to the B-21 Raider, the B-2 remains a lesson in how futuristic design often comes with very real-world tradeoffs.