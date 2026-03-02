/B‑2 bombers, F‑22 jets and F‑35 fighters: US top stealth aircraft leading Operation Epic Fury

During Operation Epic Fury, the US deployed a stealth trio of B-2 bombers, F-22 Raptors, and F-35 fighters. This advanced fleet uses radar evasion to secure airspace and drop 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian targets.
The US military relies on a specialised trio of radar-evading aircraft to lead Operation Epic Fury. The B-2, F-22, and F-35 are actively spearheading the assault on heavily fortified Iranian targets.
The B-2 Spirit serves as the heavy hitter of the American stealth fleet. It is the only operational aircraft capable of delivering 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs to destroy deep subterranean facilities.
To secure the hostile airspace, the US deployed the F-22 Raptor. Flying at speeds exceeding Mach 2, this fifth-generation fighter is explicitly designed to eliminate airborne threats before they can engage the bombers.
The F-35 Lightning II acts as the intelligence and tactical hub of the strike package. Its advanced sensors identify surface-to-air missile sites, allowing it to execute precision strikes on Iranian radar installations.
All three aircraft utilise specialised stealth coatings and internal weapons bays to minimise their radar cross-section. This technology allows them to slip past Iran's indigenous Bavar-373 defence networks undetected.
The F-22 and F-35 do not operate in isolation; they continuously share real-time battlefield data. This encrypted communication link creates a highly coordinated strike network across the Persian Gulf.
By combining the heavy payload of the B-2 with the tactical precision of the F-22 and F-35, the US fields a complete strike package. This integrated fleet is systematically dismantling Iran's most secure defence infrastructure.