  B‑2 bombers, F‑22 jets and F‑35 fighters: US top stealth aircraft leading Operation Epic Fury

B‑2 bombers, F‑22 jets and F‑35 fighters: US top stealth aircraft leading Operation Epic Fury

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 02, 2026, 02:21 IST | Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 02:21 IST

During Operation Epic Fury, the US deployed a stealth trio of B-2 bombers, F-22 Raptors, and F-35 fighters. This advanced fleet uses radar evasion to secure airspace and drop 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian targets.

1 / 7
1 / 7
(Photograph: Air Force Museum)

(Photograph: Air Force Museum)

The US military relies on a specialised trio of radar-evading aircraft to lead Operation Epic Fury. The B-2, F-22, and F-35 are actively spearheading the assault on heavily fortified Iranian targets.

2 / 7
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The B-2 Spirit serves as the heavy hitter of the American stealth fleet. It is the only operational aircraft capable of delivering 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs to destroy deep subterranean facilities.

3 / 7
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

To secure the hostile airspace, the US deployed the F-22 Raptor. Flying at speeds exceeding Mach 2, this fifth-generation fighter is explicitly designed to eliminate airborne threats before they can engage the bombers.

4 / 7
4 / 7
(Photograph: F-35 Lightning II)

(Photograph: F-35 Lightning II)

The F-35 Lightning II acts as the intelligence and tactical hub of the strike package. Its advanced sensors identify surface-to-air missile sites, allowing it to execute precision strikes on Iranian radar installations.

5 / 7
5 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

All three aircraft utilise specialised stealth coatings and internal weapons bays to minimise their radar cross-section. This technology allows them to slip past Iran's indigenous Bavar-373 defence networks undetected.

6 / 7
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI Generated)

(Photograph: AI Generated)

The F-22 and F-35 do not operate in isolation; they continuously share real-time battlefield data. This encrypted communication link creates a highly coordinated strike network across the Persian Gulf.

7 / 7
7 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

By combining the heavy payload of the B-2 with the tactical precision of the F-22 and F-35, the US fields a complete strike package. This integrated fleet is systematically dismantling Iran's most secure defence infrastructure.

