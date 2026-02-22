/B-2 bomber strike soon? Why the US will most probably use it against Iranian missile facilities

The $2 billion B-2 bomber is the only US aircraft capable of delivering the 30,000-pound GBU-57 bunker buster to destroy Iran’s deeply buried missile bases. If tensions escalate further, the United States may deploy its B-2 Spirit stealth bombers.
Iran hides its most critical missile and nuclear facilities, such as Fordow, deep beneath the mountains. These subterranean bunkers are built under up to 200 feet of rock and concrete, making them completely immune to standard military airstrikes.
To reach these protected targets, the US relies on the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, which costs approximately $2 billion per aircraft. Its unique flying-wing design and radar-absorbing materials allow it to slip past advanced Iranian air defence systems undetected.
The B-2 is the only operational US aircraft capable of carrying the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) in combat. Weighing a staggering 30,000 pounds, this GPS-guided 'bunker buster' is specifically engineered to destroy deeply buried military assets.
Once dropped, the GBU-57 uses gravity and a high-performance steel alloy casing to slice through up to 200 feet of earth and reinforced concrete. Advanced smart fuzes delay the explosive detonation until the bomb physically breaches the hollow bunker below.
The US military does not need to rely on Middle Eastern airbases to launch these heavy bombers. Operating directly out of Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, B-2s can execute 37-hour round-trip missions to Iran using mid-air refuelling.
Despite its sleek profile, the B-2 boasts an immense 40,000-pound internal payload capacity. This immense strength allows a single stealth bomber to carry two GBU-57 bunker busters, enabling it to strike multiple reinforced targets in one flight.
Deploying the B-2 serves as a stark warning to Tehran, proving the US can physically reach facilities that regional allies cannot.