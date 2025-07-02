/B2 bomber stealth secrets: How these decades-old flying beasts are still kept lethal with upgrades. What it takes, in PICS

LOGIN
Vinod Janardhanan
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 11:26 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 11:26 IST

B-2 Spirit: Key to US strategic capabilities
1 / 7
(Photograph:Image courtesy: Northrop Grumman)

The B-2 Spirit, the nearly two-decades old stealth bombers, are central to US strategic capabilities. In spite of their age, the 20 fighter jets still in service are regularly upgraded to remain effective in modern battlespaces. Here is how:

B-2 upgrades are focused on stealth, communication, maintenance
2 / 7
(Photograph:Image courtesy: Northrop Grumman)

Built by Northrop Grumman and in service since 1997, B-2 Spirit bombers, which can carry both conventional and nuclear payloads, are a crucial part of the US nuclear triad along with intercontinental ballistic missiles or ICBMs and submarine-launched missiles. In spite of being decades-old, B-2 is always mission-ready. This is made possible through the major maintenance, known as Program Depot Maintenance or PDM.

How B-2 bomber maintenance improved
3 / 7
(Photograph:Image courtesy: Northrop Grumman)

Earlier, the PDM took 470 days, but now, with process improvements, it has been reduced to 379 days. These improvements include early fuel inspections to prevent redundant work, and pre-inspections to identify issues beforehand.

A multi-billion dollar upgrade for flying beasts
4 / 7
(Photograph:Image courtesy: Northrop Grumman)

In May 2024, Northrop Grumman, the makers of B-2 bombers, received $7 billion in funds from the US government for sustainment and upgrades of these lethal beasts.

Enhancements in stealth and communication
5 / 7
(Photograph:Image courtesy: Northrop Grumman)

The focus of the maintainance and upgrade is on keeping the B-2 undetectable by enhancing its low-observable materials, radar-absorbing coatings, edge alignment and airframe design.

Secrets of B-2 Spirit upgrades
6 / 7
(Photograph:Image courtesy: Northrop Grumman)

The 'beyond-line-of-sight' satellite communications were upgraded. The improvements have enabled real-time mission planning. Simultaneous voice and data transmission is another key aspect of the upgrades. The upgrades also included radar cross-section across multiple frequency bands. Avionics and sensors are being updated to counter emerging threats.

B-2 bombers: Silent beasts flying since 1997
7 / 7
(Photograph:Image courtesy: Northrop Grumman)

Inducted into service in 1997, B-2 bombers were first deployed in combat as part of the Operation Allied Force in the Kosovo War in 1999. They were last used to hit Iran's nuclear sites in June in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. In Iran, the B-2 bombers dropped 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs or 15 tonnes each, also known as bunker buster bombs.

