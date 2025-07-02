/B2 bomber stealth secrets: How these decades-old flying beasts are still kept lethal with upgrades. What it takes, in PICS

Built by Northrop Grumman and in service since 1997, B-2 Spirit bombers, which can carry both conventional and nuclear payloads, are a crucial part of the US nuclear triad along with intercontinental ballistic missiles or ICBMs and submarine-launched missiles. In spite of being decades-old, B-2 is always mission-ready. This is made possible through the major maintenance, known as Program Depot Maintenance or PDM.