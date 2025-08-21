/B-2 Bomber’s price tag surpasses the GDP of these 5 nations! Here's the list

At nearly $2 billion per plane, the B-2 Spirit is one of the costliest machines ever built. To put that in perspective, here are five countries whose entire national economies are smaller than a single B-2 bomber.
Tuvalu’s GDP hovers around $60–70 million, meaning the U.S. could buy nearly 30 Tuvalus for the cost of one stealth bomber. The tiny Pacific island struggles with rising seas, while America’s B-2s soar invisibly over oceans.
Nauru’s GDP is just around $100 million. That means one B-2 bomber is worth more than 20 years of the country’s economy. A jet designed for war outweighs an entire nation’s livelihood.
Kiribati’s GDP is about $250 million. America could trade a single B-2 for eight Kiribatis and still have change left. The irony: Kiribati faces climate extinction, while the B-2 can stay airborne for 40 hours without pause.
Palau earns about $300 million in GDP. A B-2 stealth bomber could buy the entire tropical island economy six times over. For the price of one war machine, the U.S. could run Palau’s government for half a decade.
The Marshall Islands’ GDP sits near $280 million, yet the U.S. spent billions testing nukes there during the Cold War. Now, one stealth bomber costs seven times more than the islands’ entire economy.
When a single plane outprices entire nations, it shows how military tech has reached surreal levels of expense. The B-2 isn’t just an aircraft, it’s an economy with wings.