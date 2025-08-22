/B-2 bomber isn’t as huge as you think: See how it compares to the 3 largest military jets

The C-5M Super Galaxy is, by almost any measure, the largest aircraft in the United States Air Force. Designed as a strategic transport, it can carry tanks, helicopters, and other outsized equipment across intercontinental distances. Measuring 75.3 metres in length with a wingspan of 67.9 metres, the C-5M dwarfs the B-2 Spirit. Its maximum takeoff weight of 3,81,000 kilograms exceeds that of the B-2 by more than twofold. Compared with the B-2, the C-5M offers unparalleled internal space and cargo capacity, serving as a vital logistical asset rather than a combat platform. The B-2, by contrast, is optimised for stealth and payload delivery rather than sheer size, emphasising agility and minimal radar signature over carrying capacity.

