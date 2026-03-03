The United States military has struck over 1,250 targets inside Iran in the opening 48 hours of the military offensive code-named “Epic Fury” by the Pentagon. The rapidly escalating conflict has drawn in multiple Middle Eastern states and triggered widespread international concern. According to a fact sheet released by US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes form part of a campaign aimed at dismantling Iran’s military infrastructure and degrading capabilities perceived as threats to regional and global security. Targets hit include command and control centres, ballistic missile sites, naval vessels and submarines, integrated air defence systems, and critical military communication networks, reflecting the scale and precision of the operation. For the initial wave of attacks, the US military deployed a wide array of air and naval assets and a diverse arsenal of precision and long-range weapons, marking one of the most concentrated demonstrations of American military power in the region in recent decades.