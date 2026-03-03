LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /B-1 vs. B-2 bomber: How the US heavy and stealth bombers were used in Operation Epic Fury against Iran

B-1 vs. B-2 bomber: How the US heavy and stealth bombers were used in Operation Epic Fury against Iran

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Mar 03, 2026, 14:39 IST | Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 14:40 IST

The back-to-back use of the B-2 and B-1B, bombers built for distinct operational roles emphasises how Washington combined stealth penetration with high-volume conventional strike capacity in the opening phase of the campaign.

Introduction: Two Bombers, One Campaign
1 / 8
(Photograph: AI Generated)

Introduction: Two Bombers, One Campaign

The United States widened its military campaign against Iran by deploying both its stealth and heavy conventional bombers in successive strikes. “Last night, U.S. B-2 stealth bombers, armed with 2,000 lb. bombs, struck Iran’s hardened ballistic missile facilities,” US officials said on Sunday. By the following day, US B-1 bombers had “struck deep inside Iran to degrade Iranian ballistic missile capabilities,” marking a coordinated use of two distinct long-range strike platforms.

Back-to-back use
2 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

Back-to-back use

US Central Command confirmed the attacks were conducted under Operation Epic Fury, describing a coordinated effort targeting command and control centres, the headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, integrated air defence systems, ballistic missile sites and naval assets. The back-to-back use of the B-2 and B-1B, bombers built for distinct operational roles emphasises how Washington combined stealth penetration with high-volume conventional strike capacity in the opening phase of the campaign.

CENTCOM’s Stated Objectives
3 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

CENTCOM’s Stated Objectives

“CENTCOM forces are striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritising locations that pose an imminent threat,” the command said on X. Targets included command and control centres, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps joint headquarters and aerospace headquarters, integrated air defence systems, ballistic missile sites, naval vessels, submarines, anti-ship missile sites and military communications infrastructure.

The B-2 Spirit: Stealth Penetration
4 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

The B-2 Spirit: Stealth Penetration

The B-2 Spirit, built by Northrop Grumman, is designed for penetrating dense air defences. According to the US Air Force, it can deliver both conventional and nuclear weapons and is capable of striking heavily defended targets. Its low observable design reduces radar detection, enabling it to reach hardened facilities. In Operation Epic Fury, B-2 bombers were used against hardened ballistic missile infrastructure.

The B-1B Lancer: Heavy Conventional Firepower
5 / 8
(Photograph: CENTCOM/X)

The B-1B Lancer: Heavy Conventional Firepower

The B-1B Lancer, manufactured by Boeing, is a long-range, supersonic bomber. The US Air Force states that it carries the largest conventional payload in the inventory, with up to 75,000 pounds of ordnance. Converted to an exclusively conventional role, the B-1B combines speed, range and payload. During the operation, it struck deep targets linked to Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities.

Different Roles in the Same Air Campaign
6 / 8
(Photograph: Boeing)

Different Roles in the Same Air Campaign

The B-2’s role centres on penetrating advanced air defences and striking hardened or high-value sites. The B-1B provides sustained conventional firepower against multiple targets in a single sortie. Together, they represent complementary capabilities: stealth access and high-volume precision strike.

Broader Strike Architecture
7 / 8

Broader Strike Architecture

To execute the campaign, the US deployed F-15, F-16, F-18, F-22 and F-35 fighters, A-10 attack aircraft, EA-18G electronic warfare jets, MQ-9 Reapers, reconnaissance platforms, nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, guided-missile destroyers and Patriot and THAAD missile defence systems. CENTCOM said the first 48 hours included strikes on ballistic missile sites, naval vessels and integrated air defence systems.

Operational Impact
8 / 8
(Photograph: CENTCOM/X)

Operational Impact

CENTCOM stated that 11 Iranian vessels in the Gulf of Oman were destroyed, alongside several key ballistic missile facilities, and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ command centres were targeted. The operation highlights how heavy conventional bombers and stealth aircraft are integrated into a wider joint force to execute coordinated strikes against missile infrastructure, command networks, and naval assets.

Trending Photo

B‑2 bomber, F‑35s, Patriot & THAAD: A complete list of US assets that hit 1,250+ Iranian targets in 48 hours of ‘Epic Fury’
26

B‑2 bomber, F‑35s, Patriot & THAAD: A complete list of US assets that hit 1,250+ Iranian targets in 48 hours of ‘Epic Fury’

'War at speed of thought': If Claude AI can help kill a country's leader, do you really think your normal job is safe?
7

'War at speed of thought': If Claude AI can help kill a country's leader, do you really think your normal job is safe?

World Wildlife Day 2026: India’s most endangered species you should know about- Royal Bengal Tiger, Asiatic Lion, and More
7

World Wildlife Day 2026: India’s most endangered species you should know about- Royal Bengal Tiger, Asiatic Lion, and More

Satellite image shows damage at Natanz nuclear facility | Photos from Iran
6

Satellite image shows damage at Natanz nuclear facility | Photos from Iran

US-Iran war: How B‑1 bomber’s 75,000‑pound payload of JDAMs, JASSMs & laser‑guided bombs powers US precision strikes
8

US-Iran war: How B‑1 bomber’s 75,000‑pound payload of JDAMs, JASSMs & laser‑guided bombs powers US precision strikes