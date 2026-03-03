The United States widened its military campaign against Iran by deploying both its stealth and heavy conventional bombers in successive strikes. “Last night, U.S. B-2 stealth bombers, armed with 2,000 lb. bombs, struck Iran’s hardened ballistic missile facilities,” US officials said on Sunday. By the following day, US B-1 bombers had “struck deep inside Iran to degrade Iranian ballistic missile capabilities,” marking a coordinated use of two distinct long-range strike platforms.