/B-1 Lancer vs B-2 Spirit bomber: Which one would survive WWIII?

The B-1B Lancer is a long-range, supersonic conventional bomber, multi-mission, designed for nuclear capabilities. Whereas, B-2 Spirit bombers, which were used recently by the US against Iran, are designed for deep-penetration missions in contested airspace.
The B-1B Lancer, also known as “The Bone,” is a long-range, supersonic conventional bomber, multi-mission, designed for nuclear capabilities, which is used by the United States Air Force.
The B-1 can exceed the speed of sound, reaching Mach of 1.2 at higher altitudes, though it typically cruises at subsonic speeds. It can also hold 24 cruise missiles.
It can carry a massive payload of up to 75,000 pounds (34,019 kg) of bombs and missiles, carrying the weapons over longer distances.
The B-1 can fly 4,600 miles (7,400 km) without refuelling with a 37,000-pound (16,800 kg) payload and unlimited global range with in-air refuelling.
Recently, the United States deployed its B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to carry out precision airstrikes on the nuclear infrastructure of Iran. The bomber was designed for deep-penetration missions in contested airspace, according to a report in Reuters.
It can carry the payload of more than 40,000 pounds (18,144 kg) and includes both conventional and nuclear weapons. As part of the US nuclear triad, it can deliver up to 16 B83 nuclear bombs.
The B-2 bomber is capable of flying over 6,000 nautical miles (approximately 11,000 km) without needing to refuel, allowing it to carry out extended missions directly from the US mainland. It has previously been deployed in operations across Afghanistan, Libya, and now Iran.
The bat-shaped structure of the aircraft and radar-absorbing materials make it nearly invisible to radar, with a radar signature reportedly similar to that of a small bird.
Hence, the B-1B Lancer has a high payload compared to the B-2 Spirit bomber, but its range is short. In addition, the B-2 Spirit bomber beats the B-1 Lancer in terms of invisibility as it can escape radar.