/B-1 Bomber in India: Why the B-1 is used instead of B-52 or B-2 in Cope India 2025 Exercise

The B-1 bomber was chosen over B-52 or B-2 for Cope India 2025 due to its tactical flexibility, speed, avionics compatibility with Indian fighters, and operational suitability for joint Indo-Pacific exercises.
The B-1 Lancer is a supersonic, long-range bomber designed to carry large conventional payloads. Its variable sweep wings allow high-speed and versatile mission profiles, ideal for joint exercises like Cope India 2025
Compared to the B-52, the B-1 flies faster with a top speed of Mach 1.2 while carrying a comparable payload. This makes it more adaptable for diverse and complex training missions
The B-1 has modern avionics and defensive countermeasures, which help it operate effectively in contested environments, an important factor in combined drills.
The B-1 works well with Indian fighters such as the Su-30MKI and Mirage-2000 during escort and strike exercises. Its operational profile matches these jets better than the older B-52 or stealthier B-2.
B-1 bombers have been actively deployed with Indo-Pacific allies, gaining operational familiarity in the regional context, useful for exercises in Indian airspace.
The B-1 provides a balance of capability and cost efficiency for the US Air Force compared to the more expensive and specialized B-2 stealth bomber.
Using the B-1 bomber signals US commitment with a versatile, capable platform while allowing India to train with a bomber suited to realistic combat scenarios reflecting current threats.