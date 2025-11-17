/B-1 Bomber in India: Why is the Lancer parked at Bengaluru Airport?

The B-1 Lancer bomber was parked at Bengaluru Airport as part of Exercise Cope India 2025, a bilateral drill aimed at enhancing operational cooperation between the Indian and US air forces.
The B-1 Lancer was spotted at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in mid-November 2025, drawing attention from passengers and defence observers.
The bomber’s visit was part of Exercise Cope India 2025, a joint air force drill held from November 10 to 13 between India and the US
The B-1 bomber participated in drills with Indian aircraft such as the Su-30MKI and Mirage-2000, practising coordinated operations.
The exercise allowed both forces to practise mission planning, data-sharing, and coordination, boosting real-world compatibility.
This visit follows previous B-1 stops in India during Aero India 2025 and earlier Cope India exercises, reflecting ongoing partnership.
The B-1’s presence at Bengaluru highlights shared commitments to security and reflects the evolving strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific
