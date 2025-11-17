LOGIN
B-1 Bomber in India: Why is the Lancer parked at Bengaluru Airport?

Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 15:36 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 15:36 IST

The B-1 Lancer bomber was parked at Bengaluru Airport as part of Exercise Cope India 2025, a bilateral drill aimed at enhancing operational cooperation between the Indian and US air forces. 

B-1 Lancer’s Arrival in Bengaluru
(Photograph: X)

B-1 Lancer’s Arrival in Bengaluru

The B-1 Lancer was spotted at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in mid-November 2025, drawing attention from passengers and defence observers.

Purpose: Exercise Cope India 2025
(Photograph: X)

Purpose: Exercise Cope India 2025

The bomber’s visit was part of Exercise Cope India 2025, a joint air force drill held from November 10 to 13 between India and the US

Enhancing Military Cooperation
(Photograph: X)

Enhancing Military Cooperation

The B-1 bomber participated in drills with Indian aircraft such as the Su-30MKI and Mirage-2000, practising coordinated operations.

Focus on Interoperability
(Photograph: USAF)

Focus on Interoperability

The exercise allowed both forces to practise mission planning, data-sharing, and coordination, boosting real-world compatibility.

Continuing Indo-US Defence Engagement
(Photograph: IAF)

Continuing Indo-US Defence Engagement

This visit follows previous B-1 stops in India during Aero India 2025 and earlier Cope India exercises, reflecting ongoing partnership.

A Symbol of Strategic Partnership
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

A Symbol of Strategic Partnership

The B-1’s presence at Bengaluru highlights shared commitments to security and reflects the evolving strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific

Joint Training with Indian Fighters
(Photograph: X)

Joint Training with Indian Fighters

