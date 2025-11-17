/B-1 Bomber in India: Which Indian Air Force aircraft did the B-1 Bomber train with during Cope India 2025?

The B-1 Lancer trained with Indian Su-30MKI and Mirage-2000 jets during Cope India 2025, enhancing operational coordination between the US and Indian air forces.
The US Air Force’s B-1 Lancer bomber participated in the four-day Cope India 2025 exercise in November, strengthening India-US military ties.
The B-1 flew joint missions with Indian Air Force Su-30MKI and Mirage-2000 fighter jets, practicing coordinated aerial combat operations.
The Russian-origin Su-30MKI is a key multirole fighter in the IAF. It escorted and coordinated with the B-1 during strike and defence drills.
Indian Mirage-2000 jets also flew alongside the B-1, contributing to airspace control and strike package exercises.
The exercise focused on communication, mission planning, and combat tactics linking the B-1 bomber’s capabilities with the agility of Indian fighters
B-1 crews gained experience with Indian operational environments, while IAF pilots refined techniques for bomber escort and joint strike missions.
This joint exercise underscores growing defence collaboration, showing practical integration of US strategic bombers with India’s frontline fighters.