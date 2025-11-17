LOGIN
B-1 Bomber in India: Which Indian Air Force aircraft did the B-1 Bomber train with during Cope India 2025?

Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 20:25 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 20:25 IST

The B-1 Lancer trained with Indian Su-30MKI and Mirage-2000 jets during Cope India 2025, enhancing operational coordination between the US and Indian air forces.

B-1 Bomber Joins Cope India 2025
1 / 7
(Photograph: IAF)

B-1 Bomber Joins Cope India 2025

The US Air Force’s B-1 Lancer bomber participated in the four-day Cope India 2025 exercise in November, strengthening India-US military ties.

Indian Fighters Involved
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Indian Fighters Involved

The B-1 flew joint missions with Indian Air Force Su-30MKI and Mirage-2000 fighter jets, practicing coordinated aerial combat operations.

Su-30MKI Fighter Role
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Su-30MKI Fighter Role

The Russian-origin Su-30MKI is a key multirole fighter in the IAF. It escorted and coordinated with the B-1 during strike and defence drills.

Mirage-2000’s Participation
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Mirage-2000’s Participation

Indian Mirage-2000 jets also flew alongside the B-1, contributing to airspace control and strike package exercises.

Tactical Integration Drills
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Tactical Integration Drills

The exercise focused on communication, mission planning, and combat tactics linking the B-1 bomber’s capabilities with the agility of Indian fighters

Enhancing Interoperability
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Enhancing Interoperability

B-1 crews gained experience with Indian operational environments, while IAF pilots refined techniques for bomber escort and joint strike missions.

Strategic Partnership Signal
7 / 7
(Photograph: USAF)

Strategic Partnership Signal

This joint exercise underscores growing defence collaboration, showing practical integration of US strategic bombers with India’s frontline fighters.

