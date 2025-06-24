/Axiom Mission 4: Shubhanshu Shukla to take indian food, cultural items, and a toy swan to space

Axiom Mission 4 takes four astronauts, including ISRO’s group captain Shubhanshu Shukla, to the ISS to conduct 60 global experiments. Shukla will lead India’s space research, connect with students, and carry cultural items and food to space on this 14-day mission.
The Axiom Mission 4 will see four astronauts, including ISRO’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, conduct around 60 experiments in space.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is the mission pilot and will be the first Indian to pilot a spacecraft to the ISS. He will carry out seven Indian experiments, including stem cell and crop seed studies.
Axiom Mission 4 includes astronauts from India, Poland, Hungary, and the US. They will work on experiments from 31 countries, covering human health, AI in space, biology, and new materials.
The astronauts will study diabetes, cancer cell growth, and the use of insulin in space. Peggy Whitson, mission commander, says this research could help more people qualify for space travel in the future.
Astronauts will connect with students worldwide through live sessions and science demonstrations from the ISS. Shukla will interact with Indian students and share his experience with the next generation.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will take mango nectar, carrot halwa, and moong dal halwa to the International Space Station.
A toy swan named Joy will travel with the crew as a symbol of purity and knowledge. The swan connects to the mission’s spirit and will be revealed as part of the vehicle’s name during the 14-day journey.