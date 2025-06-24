LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Axiom Mission 4: Shubhanshu Shukla to take indian food, cultural items, and a toy swan to space

Axiom Mission 4: Shubhanshu Shukla to take indian food, cultural items, and a toy swan to space

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 24, 2025, 19:48 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 19:48 IST

Axiom Mission 4 takes four astronauts, including ISRO’s group captain Shubhanshu Shukla, to the ISS to conduct 60 global experiments. Shukla will lead India’s space research, connect with students, and carry cultural items and food to space on this 14-day mission.

Axiom Mission 4: Science in Space
1 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Axiom Mission 4: Science in Space

The Axiom Mission 4 will see four astronauts, including ISRO’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, conduct around 60 experiments in space.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Role
2 / 7
(Photograph:PTI)

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Role

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is the mission pilot and will be the first Indian to pilot a spacecraft to the ISS. He will carry out seven Indian experiments, including stem cell and crop seed studies.

Global Science Collaboration
3 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Global Science Collaboration

Axiom Mission 4 includes astronauts from India, Poland, Hungary, and the US. They will work on experiments from 31 countries, covering human health, AI in space, biology, and new materials.

Healthcare Research in Space
4 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Healthcare Research in Space

The astronauts will study diabetes, cancer cell growth, and the use of insulin in space. Peggy Whitson, mission commander, says this research could help more people qualify for space travel in the future.

Live Student Interactions
5 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Live Student Interactions

Astronauts will connect with students worldwide through live sessions and science demonstrations from the ISS. Shukla will interact with Indian students and share his experience with the next generation.

Special Food
6 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Special Food

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will take mango nectar, carrot halwa, and moong dal halwa to the International Space Station.

A Swan Called Joy
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)

A Swan Called Joy

A toy swan named Joy will travel with the crew as a symbol of purity and knowledge. The swan connects to the mission’s spirit and will be revealed as part of the vehicle’s name during the 14-day journey.

Trending Photo

How B-2 bombers took flight to attack Iran's nuclear sites - THESE 5 pictures reveal
5

How B-2 bombers took flight to attack Iran's nuclear sites - THESE 5 pictures reveal

Panchayat 4: Curious about Pradhan Ji, Sachiv Ji and Rinki’s real ages? See the complete list!
7

Panchayat 4: Curious about Pradhan Ji, Sachiv Ji and Rinki’s real ages? See the complete list!

41 years after Rakesh Sharma, Shubhanshu Shukla to make history with Axiom Mission 4
7

41 years after Rakesh Sharma, Shubhanshu Shukla to make history with Axiom Mission 4

England's Duckett becomes sixth opener to score fourth innings Test ton vs India - Last batter was from Bangladesh
6

England's Duckett becomes sixth opener to score fourth innings Test ton vs India - Last batter was from Bangladesh

What Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will do aboard the ISS
7

What Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will do aboard the ISS