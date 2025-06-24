LOGIN
Axiom mission 4 launch set for June 25 from Kennedy space center

Published: Jun 24, 2025, 12:19 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 12:19 IST

Axiom mission 4 to the ISS, led by NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX, launches June 25 at 12:01 pm IST from Kennedy Space Center. The private crew aims to expand commercial access to space, test tech & support global cooperation.

NASA Shares Axiom Mission 4 Launch Update
1 / 8
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

NASA Shares Axiom Mission 4 Launch Update

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX have set a new launch time for Axiom Mission 4. The fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station is now scheduled for 2:31 am EDT, Wednesday, 25 June 2025, i.e., 12:01 pm IST.

Where Will the Launch Happen?
2 / 8
(Photograph:NASA)

Where Will the Launch Happen?

The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The crew will travel to the International Space Station aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, launched by a Falcon 9 rocket.

Previous Launch Delays
3 / 8
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Previous Launch Delays

Axiom Mission 4 has faced several delays. The launch date has been extended multiple times due to technical checks, weather conditions, and scheduling issues with the International Space Station.

New Launch and Docking Details
4 / 8
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

New Launch and Docking Details

The latest schedule sets the Axiom Mission 4 launch for 12:01 pm IST on 25 June. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is expected to dock with the International Space Station at about 04:30 pm IST on Thursday, 26 June, 2025.

Who Is on the Crew?
5 / 8
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Who Is on the Crew?

Axiom Mission 4 will carry a private crew of astronauts from different countries. ISRO Shubhanshu Shukla The mission is part of NASA’s programme to expand commercial access to space and encourage private research in orbit.

Why Is This Mission Important?
6 / 8
(Photograph:NASA)

Why Is This Mission Important?

Axiom Mission 4 is the latest in a series of private missions to the ISS. It helps test new technology, supports international cooperation, and prepares for future commercial space stations will help in research.

What’s Next?
7 / 8
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

What’s Next?

NASA will share more details and coverage information soon. The mission’s success could pave the way for more private astronaut flights and new opportunities in space exploration.

Axiom Mission 4 Docking and more details
8 / 8
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Axiom Mission 4 Docking and more details

NASA will soon give more details about the mission and how people can watch the launch and docking live. If everything goes well, this mission could lead to more private astronaut journeys and help new companies and countries take part in space research and travel in the future

