Axiom-4 Mission: ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla to conduct 7 microgravity experiments in space

India’s involvement in the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) will contribute to its broader goals in space exploration, including the Gaganyaan programme and plans to establish a space station by 2035.
ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 crew, will conduct seven scientific experiments developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation during his 14-day stay aboard the International Space Station. This mission is a collaboration between NASA, SpaceX, Axiom Space, and ISRO.
Studying the impact of microgravity and radiation on edible microalgae, a joint experiment by the International Centre for Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology (ICGEB) and the National Institute of Plant Genome Research.
The second experiment will focus on investigating the sprouting of salad seeds such as moong and methi under microgravity, aimed at enhancing crew nutrition. Moong (green gram) and methi (fenugreek) seeds have been selected for their potential medicinal properties and relevance to India’s dietary and agricultural systems. This study will analyse whether these seeds can successfully sprout in space and how microgravity influences the process, according to Tushar Phadnis, Group Head for Microgravity Platforms and Research at Axiom, as quoted by PTI.
The third experiment will be examining survival, revival, reproduction, and transcriptome activity of the Eutardigrade Paramacrobiotus sp. BLR strain in space. It will be led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.
Fourth experiment will access how metabolic supplements affect muscle regeneration under space conditions. This experiment is being conducted by the Institute of Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine.
The fifth will analyse the effects of microgravity on human interaction with electronic displays. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is conducting this study to improve human-machine interfaces for space missions.
The sixth experiment will compare the growth and proteomic responses of cyanobacteria when exposed to urea and nitrate under microgravity. This research is being spearheaded by the ICGEB.
The last experiment will be studying how microgravity influences seed growth and yield parameters. This joint experiment is led by the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology and Kerala Agricultural University's College of Agriculture.
These experiments are part of a total of 60 scientific investigations planned for the Ax-4 mission. They are intended to help India build a microgravity research ecosystem and gain experience for future space operations, including Gaganyaan and planned lunar missions.