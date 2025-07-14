/Ax-4 undocks: Shubhanshu Shukla starts 22-hour journey home, what happens after landing?

This marks the end of Shukla’s 18-day stay aboard the ISS, which began on June 25 after launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.
India’s Shubhanshu Shukla and his Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4) crewmates have officially begun their return journey to Earth. On July 14, at around 7:05 am EDT (4:35 pm IST), the SpaceX Dragon capsule undocked from the International Space Station’s Harmony module. This marks the end of Shukla’s 18-day stay aboard the ISS, which began on June 25 after launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.
The return trip is expected to last about 22.5 hours. The Dragon capsule will conduct several orbit adjustments before re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. Splashdown is scheduled for July 15 at approximately 5:30 am EDT (3 pm IST) in the Pacific Ocean, off Southern California. NASA and Axiom Space have planned a livestream of the re-entry and splashdown on Axiom’s website.
Earlier on Sunday, in the farewell message, Shukla had addressed colleagues and audiences back home, reflecting on an extraordinary journey, India’s rising ambition in space exploration and the shared spirit that made it possible. “It has been an incredible journey,” Shukla said. “It has been made amazing and incredible because of the people who are involved.” In Hindi, he further said, “Aaj ka Bharat space se mahatvakanshi dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat nidar dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat confident dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat garv se poorn dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat abhi bhi sare jahan se achha dikhta hai. Jald hi mulaqat hoti hai..”(Today’s India looks ambitious, fearless, confident and full of pride, and still appears better than anywhere else in the world.)
Shukla returns aboard SpaceX’s Dragon, designed for both crew and cargo. The capsule carries over 580 pounds of equipment, including NASA hardware and data from more than 60 experiments. Once recovered at sea, Shukla and the crew will be flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. There, they’ll undergo medical checks and debriefings. NASA specialists will assess their cardiovascular health, reflexes, bone density, and balance, effects commonly impacted by time in microgravity.
Shukla will join a week-long rehabilitation programme to help his body readapt to Earth’s gravity. Measures include compression garments to control blood pressure, hydration protocols, and tailored physiotherapy. Common short-term effects after spaceflight include fluid shifts, mild vision changes, and muscle weakness, which typically resolve over days to weeks. ISRO has confirmed that Shukla will go through a rehabilitation programme lasting about seven days under a flight surgeon’s supervision.
Following his return, Shukla is expected to be formally recognised by Indian scientific institutions, including ISRO and the Indian Air Force. His experience and research data will support future Indo-international collaborations in space, potentially informing India’s Gaganyaan mission and beyond.
Ax-4 was the first private mission to carry astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary to the ISS. Led by veteran NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, the mission highlights a growing role for commercial spaceflight. For Shukla, it marks not only a personal milestone but also a step towards broader participation by India in international space efforts.