/Ax-4 undocks: Shubhanshu Shukla starts 22-hour journey home, what happens after landing?

Earlier on Sunday, in the farewell message, Shukla had addressed colleagues and audiences back home, reflecting on an extraordinary journey, India’s rising ambition in space exploration and the shared spirit that made it possible. “It has been an incredible journey,” Shukla said. “It has been made amazing and incredible because of the people who are involved.” In Hindi, he further said, “Aaj ka Bharat space se mahatvakanshi dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat nidar dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat confident dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat garv se poorn dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat abhi bhi sare jahan se achha dikhta hai. Jald hi mulaqat hoti hai..”(Today’s India looks ambitious, fearless, confident and full of pride, and still appears better than anywhere else in the world.)