Automakers line up electronic vehicle models to take on Tesla

The demand for electric vehicles pushed US automakers last year to unveil plans to spend billions of dollars to electrify gasoline models or introduce electric cars and trucks in a bid to catch up with market leader Tesla Inc.

General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are among those leading the chase. Last week, Ford's market value rose above GM for the first time in five years in a sign of increasing investor confidence in its electrification strategy.

Brokerage Wedbush estimates the electric vehicle (EV) market could be worth $5 trillion over the next decade. Here is a list of the major US EV companies, along with their models and deliveries, if applicable: