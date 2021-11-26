Australia's cops begin to take charge as Solomon unrest continues

On the request of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Australia's police have started to take control of the country’s capital Honiara on Friday. Sogavare has blamed foreign countries for stoking the violent protests in the country. Australia has sent around 100 police personnel.

The looting and the burning of buildings has continued. Tear gas was being used in Chinatown and a new curfew may also occur. The protesters oppose 2019 decision of the government to end diplomatic ties with Taiwan and establish formal links with China.