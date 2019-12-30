The struggles of Australian wildlife to survive as bushfires rage

As Australia battles wildfires that have razed more than 4 million hectares across five states, volunteers are trying to save wild animals caught in the inferno.

Severely burnt by bushfires

A possum severely burnt by bushfires in Australia's Blue Mountains laps water from a bowl as her rescuer holds her gently in a towel, while at a nearby home a kangaroo with bandaged feet is rocked like a baby by another carer.

