/Australia teen social media ban to kick in from Dec 10 – What’s allowed, what’s not?

Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the majority of the teens believe that the ban would not work and that it was not a good idea. Three-quarters of all children said that they intended to continue using social media. Two 15-year-olds have also legally challenged the ban, filing a suit in New South Wales, saying that it infringes on teens’ rights of freedom. Meanwhile, tech companies have slammed the law as poorly designed, although most of them said that they intend to comply with the law.