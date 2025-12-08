/Australia teen social media ban to kick in from Dec 10 – What’s allowed, what’s not?

Published: Dec 08, 2025, 16:46 IST | Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 16:47 IST
The significant move, which has been condemned by teenagers, will make Australia one of the first countries to pass a nationwide law to ban social media for those under the age of 16. Here’s what you need to know about the ban:
Australia teen social media ban
Australia is set to impose a law banning children under 16 from having access to social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube, from December 10. In response, tech giants like Meta have already started removing accounts of hundreds of thousands of under-16 users from their platforms.
The Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024
The move comes after the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 was passed in the Australian Parliament a year ago. While social media companies initially rallied against the ban, they have since said that they will comply with the new restrictions.
Social media platforms move towards ban
Underaged users have been urged to download their photos and contacts before the ban kicks in, and their accounts will be deleted. Users are also reportedly being offered the option to freeze their accounts until they turn 16.
Hundreds of thousands of teens under 16 on social media
According to eSafety, more than 96 per cent of teenagers in Australia are under 16, with about 440,000 between 13 to 15 years on Snapchat, 350,000 in the same age group are on Instagram, and 150,000 active users in that age group on Facebook.
One of the first countries to impose nationwide ban
Social media risks
Australian officials have highlighted that social media is a catalyst for online bullying, which can amplify anxiety and peer pressure. They have also cited social media as a tool for potential predators as a reason for bringing the ban. Authorities have also stated that social media can aggravate mental illnesses in teens.
Tech companies, teenagers against ban
Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the majority of the teens believe that the ban would not work and that it was not a good idea. Three-quarters of all children said that they intended to continue using social media. Two 15-year-olds have also legally challenged the ban, filing a suit in New South Wales, saying that it infringes on teens’ rights of freedom. Meanwhile, tech companies have slammed the law as poorly designed, although most of them said that they intend to comply with the law.
Which platforms are banned and which aren’t?
Popular social media platforms that are affected by the law include: Instagram, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, YouTube, X, Snapchat, Reddit, Kick, and Twitch. Regulators have said that they will be monitoring the services and may add more to the list. Social media platforms are excluded from the ban, as they were deemed as primarily for messaging or gaming, including: Discord, Messenger, Roblox, WhatsApp, YouTube Kids, and Pinterest.
Platforms to verify users’ age
The tech companies will now have to verify the age of all users by utilising an array of age estimation and verification technologies at their disposal, apart from their self-reported age. Notably, underage users will still be able to access posts or videos that are openly available without having accounts.
Fine of up to $32.8 million dollars on non-compliance
The companies that do not take reasonable steps in accordance with the law can face fines of up to about $32.8 million (49.5 million Australian dollars).